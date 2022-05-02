Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.

RBA stock opened at C$70.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$62.02 and a 12 month high of C$94.96.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.20.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

