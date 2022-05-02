Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$495.22 million.
RBA stock opened at C$70.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of C$62.02 and a 12 month high of C$94.96.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
