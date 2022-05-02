RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Co. (NYSE:RSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverNorth Specialty Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RiverNorth Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $1,539,000.

Shares of RSF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,917. RiverNorth Specialty Finance has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.1662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%.

