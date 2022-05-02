Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 9th

Rivian Automotive’s (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 9th. Rivian Automotive had issued 153,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rivian Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 83.06.

Shares of RIVN opened at 30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 13.93 and a current ratio of 14.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 44.21. Rivian Automotive has a 52 week low of 29.44 and a 52 week high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $6,031,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

