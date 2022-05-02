Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Mizuho from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.71% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 113,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $1,598,989.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $225,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 408,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,401.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,270 shares of company stock worth $4,295,236.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 457,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 309,597 shares in the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,672,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

