Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a report issued on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $92.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.55. Roku has a 52-week low of $83.72 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

