Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ROKU. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.62.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 94.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku has a 1 year low of $83.72 and a 1 year high of $490.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 147.1% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1,180.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,946 shares of company stock worth $38,185,674 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

