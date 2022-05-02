Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Rollins also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rollins.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $590.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 86,010 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Rollins by 56.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,444,000 after acquiring an additional 447,587 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 545.8% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rollins by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. 39.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.54. 1,810,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rollins has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

Rollins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rollins (ROL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.