Romeo Power (RMO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Romeo Power has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Romeo Power had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 million.

NYSE RMO opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83. Romeo Power has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Borgwarner Inc sold 1,420,046 shares of Romeo Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $2,556,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 3,925,445 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,933 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Romeo Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Romeo Power by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,508 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Romeo Power Company Profile (Get Rating)

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for vehicle electrification in North America. The company designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies; and provides non-recurring engineering services, such as design, prototype, and testing services.

