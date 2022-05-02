Ronald M. Cofield Acquires 300 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Ronald M. Cofield bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.75 per share, with a total value of $22,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,934. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SSB traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,256. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $347.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stephens increased their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

