Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Root from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $2.07 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Root from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Root from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Root alerts:

In other news, CFO Daniel H. Rosenthal purchased 100,000 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.52 per share, with a total value of $152,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 28,735 shares of Root stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $50,286.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Root by 100.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Root in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $1.93 on Monday. Root has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Root will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Root Company Profile (Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.