Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $509.72.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $469.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1-year low of $417.54 and a 1-year high of $505.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $460.89 and a 200 day moving average of $465.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

