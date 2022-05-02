Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $180.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Datadog from $250.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.91.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $120.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its 200 day moving average is $155.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1,719.90 and a beta of 1.08. Datadog has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $643,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $433,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,242 shares of company stock valued at $45,612,042 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

