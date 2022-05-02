Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $123.18.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $99.77 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.96.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,297 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 37,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,023,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

