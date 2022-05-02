Rover Group (ROVR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect Rover Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Rover Group has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 187.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rover Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROVR opened at $6.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $60,457.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock worth $147,560 in the last 90 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rover Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rover Group by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROVR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

