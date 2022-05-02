Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €161.00 Price Target

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €161.00 ($173.12) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.13% from the company’s current price.

DB1 has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($177.42) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €185.00 ($198.92) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays set a €165.00 ($177.42) price target on Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($197.85) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €171.20 ($184.09) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

DB1 stock opened at €166.20 ($178.71) on Monday. Deutsche Börse has a 1-year low of €132.65 ($142.63) and a 1-year high of €169.55 ($182.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €158.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €152.15.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.