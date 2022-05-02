Royal Bank of Canada Trims Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Target Price to $90.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ARES. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $66.22 on Monday. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day moving average of $79.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,095 shares of company stock worth $12,404,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.