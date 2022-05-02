Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ROYMY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.88) to GBX 420 ($5.35) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Mail from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 708 ($9.02) to GBX 702 ($8.95) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.50.

OTCMKTS:ROYMY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. Royal Mail has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

