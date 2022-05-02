RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Short Interest Up 36.9% in April

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the March 31st total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RPM traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.91. 8,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,134. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International during the third quarter valued at $17,083,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at $10,827,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in RPM International by 117.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 179,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 97,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in RPM International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America downgraded RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

About RPM International (Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.