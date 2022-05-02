Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Short Interest Update

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 199,900 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 156,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 124.9 days.
RUSMF remained flat at $$26.70 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14. Russel Metals has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $29.92.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.25 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
