Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $2,570,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after buying an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth about $746,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:R opened at $69.90 on Monday. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $61.71 and a 1 year high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 19.27%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

