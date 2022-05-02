Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.62. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $101.19. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.