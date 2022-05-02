S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796 ($10.15).
SFOR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upgraded S4 Capital to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.20) to GBX 730 ($9.30) in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.
LON:SFOR opened at GBX 305 ($3.89) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 525.80. The firm has a market cap of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -67.78. S4 Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 265 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 878 ($11.19). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.
About S4 Capital (Get Rating)
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
