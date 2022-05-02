Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in April

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the March 31st total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.1 days.

Shares of SAABF stock remained flat at $$42.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. Saab AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.78.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Separately, SEB Equities upgraded Saab AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military defense, aerospace, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech. The company develops military and civil aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

