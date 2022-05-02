Sachem Capital Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Sachem Capital in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sachem Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Sachem Capital had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 40.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Sachem Capital has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sachem Capital by 10.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sachem Capital by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sachem Capital by 33.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Sachem Capital by 245.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. 19.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 109.09%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

