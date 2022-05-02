Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the March 31st total of 506,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 804,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SFET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Safe-T Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Safe-T Group stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. Safe-T Group has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 46.16% and a negative net margin of 127.67%. The business had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Safe-T Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.57% of Safe-T Group worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

