Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Short Interest Up 27.1% in April

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 147,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 32.8 days.

Shares of SAFRF stock traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744. Safran has a 12-month low of $100.50 and a 12-month high of $158.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.46.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.