Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Earnings Results

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $661.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SAIA traded down $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.89. 14,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,589. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. Saia has a 12-month low of $187.02 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.91.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $350.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Saia from $347.00 to $278.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.38.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total transaction of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saia by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

