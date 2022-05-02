Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $189.37 on Monday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.04.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 31.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

