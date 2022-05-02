Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGMO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 6,897.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 860,547 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 648,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock opened at $4.15 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The company has a market cap of $608.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

