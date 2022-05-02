Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Short Interest Up 27.5% in April

Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,567,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the March 31st total of 1,229,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 627.0 days.

SNYNF stock opened at $105.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.14 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $115.37.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.