Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 341.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,846,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,718,000 after buying an additional 1,427,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $58,961,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5,898.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after buying an additional 621,740 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $52,637,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,398,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 503,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $72.32 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $101.24. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 59.67% and a negative return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.