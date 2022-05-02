Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Sarepta Therapeutics has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $201.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.40) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $72.32 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19.

Several research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.