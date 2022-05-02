Science 37 (SNCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Science 37 has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Science 37 (NASDAQ:SNCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.
SNCE opened at $3.91 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38. Science 37 has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $15.10.
Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
Science 37 Company Profile (Get Rating)
Science 37 Holdings, Inc engages in the development of a technology platform to enable agile clinical trials and specialized networks to orchestrate trial execution. The company develops agile clinical trial operating system that enables modern and digital approaches to clinical research by bringing together all parties, including the patient and trial investigators, nurses, coordinators, as well as sponsors?to power workflows, centralize evidence generation, and harmonize data.
