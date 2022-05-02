Scorpio Tankers Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

Shares of NYSE:STNG opened at $24.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.71. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

