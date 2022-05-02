Scotiabank Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$18.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 59.43% from the company’s current price.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Atb Cap Markets cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. National Bankshares cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.83.

Shares of NFI stock traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.29. 565,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.27. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$10.39 and a 1 year high of C$31.80. The firm has a market cap of C$870.81 million and a PE ratio of -42.60.

NFI Group ( TSE:NFI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$871.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$757.22 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.0300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Dean Edwards purchased 5,180 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,072.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$208,704. Also, Director Adam L. Gray purchased 225,400 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,331,412.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,437,487 shares in the company, valued at C$109,926,057.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 982,580 shares of company stock worth $15,485,854.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

