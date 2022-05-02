Scotiabank Increases Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target to C$66.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.
Shares of Aritzia stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 4,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,329. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.93. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $49.33.
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts, tops, bodysuits, shirts, blouses, sweaters, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, skirts, jackets, blazers, jackets, coats, shoes, and accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.
