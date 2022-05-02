Scotiabank Lowers iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$85.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$92.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$89.50 to C$91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$86.25.

Shares of iA Financial stock traded down C$0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting C$66.69. 108,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,515. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$74.94. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$63.97 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.30.

In other iA Financial news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.08, for a total value of C$800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,523,520.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

