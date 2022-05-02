Scotiabank Trims Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Target Price to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.09.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,213,313. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,032,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after buying an additional 192,384 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

