Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $42.07 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $39.28. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s Q4 2022 earnings at $9.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $37.40 EPS.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $10.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.43 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.60.

NYSE GPI opened at $174.14 on Monday. Group 1 Automotive has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.83. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,378 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $805,420.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total value of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,672 shares of company stock worth $2,175,830 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPI. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,008.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 133.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 12.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 5.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Group 1 Automotive (Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.