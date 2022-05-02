Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LendingClub’s FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

LC opened at $15.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 2.07. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.43.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in LendingClub by 116.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other LendingClub news, insider Valerie Kay sold 12,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $235,869.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $51,313.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,739 shares of company stock worth $477,345. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

