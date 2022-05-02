Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Sibal forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
PAA opened at $10.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.40%. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.18%.
Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.
