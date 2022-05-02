Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Regal Rexnord in a report released on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the company will earn $2.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.76. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.24. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RRX. Barclays cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

RRX stock opened at $127.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.96. Regal Rexnord has a one year low of $125.42 and a one year high of $176.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at about $836,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $5,490,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total value of $353,003.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis W. Stoelting sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $128,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

