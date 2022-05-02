Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on The Sherwin-Williams Company’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.72. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sherwin-Williams’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.79.

Shares of SHW opened at $274.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.25 and a 200 day moving average of $294.67. Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,807,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

