Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Searchlight Minerals (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Searchlight Minerals (SRCH)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Searchlight Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Searchlight Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.