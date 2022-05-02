Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH) Short Interest Update

Searchlight Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRCH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCH opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01. Searchlight Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

About Searchlight Minerals

Searchlight Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in a slag reprocessing project; and the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interests in the Clarkdale slag project, located in Clarkdale, Arizona, which is a reclamation project to recover precious and base metals from the reprocessing of slag produced from the smelting of copper ore mined at the United Verde Copper Mine in Jerome, Arizona.

