SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPNE. StockNews.com began coverage on SeaSpine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 12.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the third quarter worth $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after acquiring an additional 13,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SeaSpine stock opened at $9.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.57 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $22.24.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

