SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Short Interest Update

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,500 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the March 31st total of 523,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SeaSpine by 12.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 96,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 16.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 74,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaSpine in the third quarter worth approximately $4,874,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,998,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $9.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.73. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.24.

SeaSpine ( NASDAQ:SPNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.86 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 28.39%. Analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

