Secure Energy Services Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SES. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$9.00 price target (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.82.

Shares of SES stock opened at C$6.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.64. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.73 and a 52 week high of C$6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$261,043.09. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently -3.45%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

