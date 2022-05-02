Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$8.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on Secure Energy Services and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective (up from C$8.00) on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.87.

TSE:SES traded down C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$3.73 and a twelve month high of C$6.90. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Secure Energy Services will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total transaction of C$26,976.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total value of C$404,311.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 436,173 shares in the company, valued at C$2,263,737.87. Insiders have sold a total of 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357 over the last 90 days.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

