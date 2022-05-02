SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of SCWX stock opened at $11.04 on Monday. SecureWorks has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $932.59 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.42.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.13. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SecureWorks will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George B. Hanna bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $45,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,100. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $135,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at $225,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

