SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS SKLTY opened at $38.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69. SEEK has a twelve month low of $38.44 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.288 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.98%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised SEEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services. It operates through Asia Pacific & Americas and Portfolio Investments segments. The company engages in the provision of online matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and other related services; investing in early stage businesses and technologies, which are in the human capital management market; and distribution and provision of higher education courses.

